Three dogs killed in Bedford house fire, one sent to emergency vet, another treated on scene

BEDFORD, Va. – Three dogs were killed and two others needed treatment after a Bedford house fire on Tuesday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews were sent to Magnolia Drive for the report of a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived, they said they found the single-wide residence on fire.

Authorities said three dogs were killed in the fire, one was sent to the emergency vet, and another was treated at the scene.

Units that assisted were as follows: E1, L1, W1, T1, S1, E9, U9, R13, BCoFR M14-1, BCoFR A14, Co 10, and FMO.