Charlotte County crash leaves 45-year-old man dead

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A 45-year-old man is dead after a crash in Charlotte County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the two-car crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. Saturday on Route 15.

A 1998 Chevrolet S10 was traveling east on Briery Road when it failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection with Route 15, according to authorities. The Chevrolet continued into the intersection and struck a 2018 Dodge Ram heading south on Route 15.

We’re told the impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the road, continue up an embankment and into some trees.

Authorities said the driver of the S10, 45-year-old Thomas Stewart of Meherrin, Virginia, died at the scene. The driver of the Ram, 57-year-old David Leach of Keysville, Virginia, suffered minor injuries.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.