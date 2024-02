ROANOKE, Va. – Suites by TLOT opened its doors today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

Suites by TLOT, a motel by the Least of These Ministries, is an extended-stay motel for those in need of shelter or those experiencing homelessness. The suites are located at the former Apple Valley Motel, located at 5063 Franklin Road in Roanoke.

According to the Least of These Ministries, the motel can accommodate about 30 people in 19 individual suites. You can read more about the suites here.