The Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve been dreaming of transforming your kitchen, living room or even your patio, the Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show at the Berglund Center is the right place for you this weekend.

The three-day event starts Friday at 2 p.m. Vendors from lawn care, hot tubs and even windows will be at the event eager to help you.

One vendor that will be at the Berglund Center is Rebath of Southwest Virginia.

“We can take bathrooms and take out tubs [and] convert them to showers. We have walk-in tubs available and of course, it just gives you a clean modern look, but also nonporous and no maintenance involved,” said Marketing Director Debbie Walker with Rebath of Southwest Virginia.

Eleven contractors will also be on-site eager to help you and offer any consultations you might need.

Ed Ricci with Tin Benders, a home and energy-efficient heating and air company, has attended the event for 13 years. He said attending the home and garden show helps his business.

“We always get business. Somebody is going to come by the booth. They’re going to want an estimate. They’re gonna want us to talk to them,” said Ricci.

There is something for everyone, even if you’re not looking for home improvements. Angels of Assisi will have some furry friends available for adoption, too, and there will even be a pickleball court.