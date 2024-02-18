New River Polar Plunge raises over $95,000 for Special Olympics Virginia

RADFORD, Va. – Freezin’ for a reason!

Saturday morning, hundreds of people jumped into the New River to support Special Olympics Virginia — for this year’s Polar Plunge!

Among the brave, our very own 10 News crew joining in on the fun.

Not only does the Polar Plunge bring together Special Olympic athletes and other community members, but it is also the organization’s largest fundraiser.

This year, the event raised over $95,000 in the New River Valley.

“Personally it’s touching to me because I have friends that have special needs and I have helped them from high school to now so to see all these people come together to raise $95,000 is incredible,” said Anna Reed, with Hokie Way.

That $95,000 is significantly more than last year’s Polar Plunge, which raised $72,000.