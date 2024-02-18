Roanoke County house fire caused by woodstove leaves $40,000 in damages

House fire on Givens Tyler Rd. (Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday just after 3 p.m. on the 900 block of Givens Tyler Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

The fire destroyed an outdoor shed and damaged the house as well.

Three people and a dog were home at the time of the fire. One person was hurt.

Officials said the family will not be displaced.

Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an outdoor woodstove.

Estimated damagers are $40,000.