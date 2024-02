COMING UP: Let’s chat about the 2024 Daytona 500 - The Morning Sprint

(John Raoux, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

William Byron does a burnout at the finish line after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Tuesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories that we will discuss in today’s episode:

The Daytona 500 was a real nail-biter toward the end | Join us as we chat it up about the exciting race and its best moments.

One local business is getting its time in the limelight | Find out which Roanoke spot is being featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

Traveling soon? | We’ll break down the best time to start cruising for a deal.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: