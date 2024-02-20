U.S. Congressman Ben Cline appointed as one of 11 impeachment managers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Ben Cline will serve as one of the eleven impeachment managers in the trial against U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Representative Cline said he is honored to be selected for this role by House Speaker, Mike Johnson.

Cline also tells 10 News his goal is to hold Secretary Mayorkas responsible for the national security crisis at the country’s southern border.

“This is one of the top priorities for our country right now. The illegal immigrant crisis is having an effect on our economy, and our national security in every community,” said Cline.

Cline and his fellow impeachment managers will prosecute the secretary in front of the Senate if the Senate decides to put him on trial.