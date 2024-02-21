Groundbreaking ceremony held for Wasena Bridge project in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of delays, Roanoke has officially broken ground on the Wasena Bridge project.

Construction on the new bridge will start in April, and we are told the project will take about two years.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The new bridge will feature designated bike lanes, wider sidewalks, a roundabout and led lighting.

All in all, the project is expected to cost just over 50 million dollars.

“There is a planned detour that has been approved by the city. And we will institute that starting in April. The detour will be in place for two years while we re-construct the bridge,” said David Johnson, Project Executive for Archer Western.

An estimated 10,000 people use the bridge every day.

Starting in April, city leaders are encouraging drivers to use either Winchester Avenue, Main Street, Winona Avenue or Wiley Drive.