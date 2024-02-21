Roanoke group hosts rally to show support for Ukraine two years since Russians invasion

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and this weekend the group, Ukrainians of the Roanoke Valley and Surrounding Areas will host a rally to raise awareness of the ongoing war and show solidarity with Ukraine.

This is the same group that has hosted other Ukraine rallies in Roanoke and represented Southwest Virginia at the Ukraine Action Summit in Washington, D.C. this past fall.

This weekend’s rally will take place on Saturday, February 24 at 10 a.m. in Downtown Roanoke near the library on Jefferson Street.