BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sheetz is opening soon in Blacksburg!

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos A grand opening celebration for the popular gas station chain located on South Main Street is set for Thursday, Feb. 29.

In Jan. 2022, the town council voted to allow the Sheetz to be built in the area.