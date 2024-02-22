Carilion offers free dental clinic for kids on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic Dental Care is offering a free dental clinic for kids on Saturday, February 24, called Super Smile Savers Day.

This community health event aims to promote healthy oral care for children ages six to 16 and fulfill a huge need for pediatric dental care in the region.

Licensed dental professionals will provide free dental consultations, exams, and treatments such as sealants and fluoride application.

Free educational information focusing on healthy oral care including healthy eating, interactive brushing and flossing demonstration and preventing “mouth monsters” (tooth decay, tartar, gingivitis) will also be offered.

The event also includes fun activities like face painting, giveaways, and a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

Appointments are encouraged but not necessary, and Spanish language translation services will be available. Carilion Clinic says over 100 children have registered as of Thursday. The Super Smile Savers Day is open between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Carilion Clinic Dental Care is located at Tanglewood in Roanoke at 4348 Electric Rd.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for Super Smile Savers Day call 540-769-0680 or visit https://www.carilionclinic.org/super-smile-savers.

