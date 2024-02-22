Hollins University donates books to Roanoke children

Hollins University students are giving back to the Roanoke community.

On Thursday, the school donated 182 children’s books to the TAP Head Start program to celebrate 182 years with the Star City.

“It makes me optimistic about the future, when you give a young child a book to read you open an entire world for them,” said Mary Dana Hinton, President of Hollins University.

“One of the routes outta poverty is education and you can’t have a quality education, and you can’t be successful unless you know how to read,” said Annette Lewis, TAP President & CEO.

The donation was part of Hollins Day which celebrates those who played a crucial role in the university’s history.