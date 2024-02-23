Charges filed against juvenile boy in shooting death of Giles Co. teen

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the investigation of a deadly shooting that left a teen dead in January.

As we previously reported, a 14-year-old boy was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the Clendenin area of Giles County. Two other boys were present at the time of the shooting and were questioned by investigators.

The investigation has been ongoing since the incident, with an update on Feb. 23, 2024.

We’re told investigators obtained a petition for felony reckless handling on one of the boys present at the time of the shooting. The petition has been served, though the case remains active.

Authorities said the victim, nor the witnesses will be not identified.