Roanoke man enters plea, sentenced after 2023 deadly downtown shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting in Downtown Roanoke that left one dead and two others hospitalized in 2023, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Recommended Videos As we’ve previously reported, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE on April 23, 2023. One man died, while two others – a man and a woman – recovered from their injuries sustained during the incident.

Brandon Woods, who was 26 at the time, was arrested and charged.

On Feb. 23, 2024, Roanoke officials said Woods pleaded guilty to the following:

Second-degree murder,

Use of a firearm in the commission of murder,

Malicious wounding,

Possession of a firearm as a felon.

Woods was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years behind bars, which will be suspended after he serves 25 years, officials said.

We’re told Woods will be placed on five years of active probation once he’s released.