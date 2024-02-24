Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman at Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. – An investigation is underway after police said a woman was found unresponsive and was later declared dead at a home in Roanoke on Saturday.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos We’re told the Roanoke Police Department was contacted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to perform a well-being check at a Roanoke home regarding an active investigation in Franklin County.

Authorities said officers responded at around 2 p.m. to the residence in the 2800 block of Forest Hill Avenue NW and found an unresponsive woman inside the residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

RPD said due to the suspicious circumstances regarding the incident, detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident, and the cause of the death.

We’ll continue to update this article as more information becomes available.