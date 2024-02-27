71-year-old arrested after Bedford County shooting

A 71-year-old man is facing charges after a shooting in Bedford County Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said they responded to the 1700 block of Halesford Road in Moneta for the report of a shooting.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Mike Miller.

71-year-old Howard Wills was arrested and charged with the following, authorities said:

Malicious wounding,

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Shooting into an occupied dwelling,

Reckless handling of a firearm.

Wills knew the victim, according to the sheriff.

We’re told Wills was transported to the Bedford Adult Detention Center where he was set to be taken before the magistrate.

As of Monday evening, there was no mugshot available.