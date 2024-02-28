Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection at capacity with 113 dogs

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a stressful time at the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection as their dog rooms reached capacity on Monday.

They are currently caring for 113 dogs. More than 30 of the dogs are considered strays.

When a dog is considered a stray, the center must legally hold them for up to 10 days, leaving other dogs at risk of being euthanized.

The center is asking the owners of lost dogs to pick them up so they can make room. Officials said they would waive fees.

Officials at RCACP also said they are seeing an alarming number of people turn in their own dogs and claiming the pets are strays.

“It takes up a kennel for that and while we don’t want to have to euthanize any animal, it is a reality at the shelter as an open-intake shelter that we legally have to have space for strays,” said RCACP Director of Operations, Melinda Rector.

To help with the overwhelming number of dogs at the center, officials are encouraging adoption or fostering.

The center will host an adoption event on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also donate to the center’s animal food pantry. RCACP’s animal food pantry helps hundreds of families keep animals at home and out of the shelter.

To view adoptable animals, volunteer, foster or donate, click here.