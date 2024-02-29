Franklin Co. School Board votes to close Burnt Chimney and Henry Elementary Schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County School Board is moving forward with the closure of two elementary schools in an effort to address a financial shortfall within the district totaling millions of dollars.

As we reported back in January, Franklin County Public Schools is currently facing a $3.7 million deficit in the next fiscal year following funding cuts from the Commonwealth.

Recommended Videos

To mitigate the challenge, the board has opted to close down Burnt Chimney and Henry Elementary Schools in a 5-3 vote. School Board Member Dawn McCray told 10 News that each school will save close to $1 million.

Both elementary schools will be closed in the 2024-25 academic year, authorities said.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.