Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14 year old

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

They said 14-year-old Kassie Palmer was last seen on Feb. 16 in Rocky Mount with her father and fled on foot when they stopped at a local convenience store.

The sheriff’s office said at the time, Kassie was wearing an ankle monitor that pinged to Henry County later that day. At some point during the day, the ankle monitor was intentionally removed, which resulted in a loss of tracking.

They believe she may be in Henry County or Roanoke County with a relative. Kassie could be in the company of a sibling or her mother, Rayonda Palmer, who has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear out of Franklin County courts.

Despite many attempts, there has been no successful contact between law enforcement and Kassie or her mother since Feb. 16. While authorities said Kassie is not believed to be endangered or critically missing, they must make physical contact to ensure she’s safe before the missing person alert can be cleared.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and boots.

If you have any information regarding Kassie or her mother, Rayonda Palmer’s whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.