God’s Pit Crew sends hundreds of Blessing Buckets to victims of Texas wildfires

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is sending much-needed relief to the Texas panhandle, helping people who have been impacted by the wildfires.

The Danville-based non-profit delivered over 500 Blessing Buckets to Amarillo, Texas to help people displaced by the fires.

They also delivered bottled water and Gatorade to help not only the victims of the fires but also those on the frontlines battling the blaze.

“It’s great to be able to send that kind of product out to help not only the victims but also those who are out there working hard to contain this,” said President of God’s Pit Crew, Randy Johnson.

This week, God’s Pit Crew will continue to assess what kind of assistance is needed to help the community recover, whether that be more Blessing Buckets or other supplies.