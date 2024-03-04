Roanoke Police release video, findings of investigation into alleged officer misconduct involving juvenile

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department released video of an incident involving a juvenile that sparked community concern, as well as the investigation findings into officer misconduct allegations.

On Feb. 20, 2024, RPD responded to a convenience store in the 1100 block of Main Street SW for the report of a disorderly male.

When they got to the area, police said they found the juvenile inside the store. We’re told he had threatened to damage store items and harm others and was restrained until his guardians arrived.

Police said they later learned the juvenile had left the Rivermont School to go to the store. They waited alongside the juvenile and a school administrator until the father took the boy home.

RPD said a photo of the incident was shared on social media, which caused concern in the community about the treatment of the child.

“The complaints alleged that the juvenile was ‘forced to kneel instead of sitting on the sidewalk or in the patrol car’ and that the officers ‘chose to force the child into a position that would cause pain and possible injury for an extended period of time.’ The complaints also allege that the child was placed in this position for ‘at least two hours,’” Roanoke Police said in the release.

Authorities said they subsequently launched an investigation into the series of events and began reviewing bodycam footage, spoke with school administration and staff, and the juvenile’s parent to learn more about what happened.

On March 4, 2024, the department publicly announced that the officers involved did not violate department policy or conduct, and that there wasn’t enough evidence to support allegations made by community members via complaint or on social media. The investigation was then unfounded and officers involved were exonerated.

Roanoke Police released bodycam video of the incident to provide more context for community members.

“We understand how the picture appeared, and are grateful we could look into this manner and let our community know that these officers acted appropriately and with compassion as they delivered the best possible service to this young man and his family,” said Chief Scott Booth.

RPD noted that some parts of the video were redacted to provide privacy to those present during the incident. You can watch the video by clicking here.