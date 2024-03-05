Southwest Virginia heads to the polls for Super Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Super Tuesday, the day people cast their ballots for the Democrat or Republican candidates they want to see on the General Election ballots in November, is here.

If you’re planning on voting, polls open at 6 a.m. and they close at 7 p.m. However, if you are in line by 7 p.m., you will still have a chance to cast your ballot.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

You will also need to bring a photo ID with you. Acceptable forms of ID include a Virginia driver’s license, an employee ID card with a photo or a passport. If you plan on dropping off your absentee ballot, you have until 7 pm to do so. However, if you plan on mailing it, it must be postmarked with Tuesday’s date and received no later than noon on Friday.

Voter turnout is always a worry for candidates. Local registrars said fewer people voted early this year.

Here’s how some of the early voting numbers look in Southwest Virginia.

Montgomery County election officials said 842 people voted early in person. They said 559 Republicans and 270 Democrats cast their ballots. Meanwhile, Montgomery County said 342 Republicans and 917 Democrats voted absentee.

Lynchburg saw 439 early votes. The registrar said it’s just more than 10 percent of what it was in last November’s election.

Campbell County had 415 people vote early and 427 people vote absentee. Campbell County General Registrar Kelly Martin said in an email, “We have a little over 44,100 voters in Campbell County, so this is a really low turnout for this election.”

Rockbridge County had almost 600 voters, with 399 Republicans and 189 Democrats. There were 91 Republicans and 172 Democrats who returned their absentee ballots.

Additionally, Roanoke City and Roanoke County tell me they haven’t counted the early voting numbers yet. However, Roanoke County said as of the close of business on Saturday, 1,271 Democrats and 1,490 Republicans voted absentee.