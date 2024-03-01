WEIGH IN: What key issues are most important to you when voting in Virginia’s Presidential Primary?

Super Tuesday is underway, marking an event in which millions of voters will cast their vote in the U.S. Presidential Primary.

Regarded as one of the biggest days leading up to the Presidential Election, 15 states and one U.S. territory are set to hold elections on Tuesday, March 5 for the November general election candidates.

Currently, President Democrat Joe Biden and Former President Republican Donald Trump are leading the charge, with Trump besting his rival U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 122 total delegate votes. Biden has 206 total pledged delegates, as of Friday, March 1, 2024.

Who’s on the ballot?

Both Trump and Haley will appear on the Republican ballot, in addition to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, businessman Ryan Binkley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have all dropped out of the presidential race. As for the Democratic ballot, Biden, author Marianne Williamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips will appear. Williamson dropped from the presidential race on Feb. 7 but “unsuspended” her presidential campaign on Feb. 28 via Instagram.

To win the Democratic nomination, a presidential candidate must receive 1,968 pledged delegates and 1,215 delegates for the Republican nomination.

What are the key issues that will determine who has your vote?

As we get closer to the big day in November, there are a variety of debates on controversial issues taking front and center as U.S. citizens work to determine who will have their vote based on their stance.

