WATCH: Political analyst talks key topics in Super Tuesday presidential primary

VIRGINIA – 10 News political analyst Ed Lynch joined John Carlin in the studio to answer some key questions about Super Tuesday before and after the polls closed.
Hear Lynch’s take on the outcomes of Super Tuesday above.
In the video below, hear Lynch’s answers to the following:
- What is the takeaway from the relatively low turnout?
- Here in Virginia - is Nikki Haley a factor?
- What does Lynch see happening across the country as people in 15 states and one U.S. territory vote in the primaries?
- Will Donald Trump’s legal troubles be any real obstacle for him going forward?
- Is age a factor?