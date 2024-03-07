Sandusky Middle School evacuated after accidental fire in storage room

Lynchburg Fire Department on the scene of Sandusky Middle School for a small fire in a storage room. (Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg firefighters are at Sandusky Middle School after a small fire in a storage room.

Fire officials said all students and personnel were evacuated from the building.

According to LFD, the station is under control and firefighters are working to ventilate the building.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire began in a trash bag in a janitor’s closet and was determined to be accidental. They credit school staff for their quick response to extinguish the fire.

Officials said there was no danger to students and faculty.