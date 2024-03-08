Man found guilty on charges related to 2022 shooting along I-81

A Roanoke County jury found a Martinsburg, West Virginia man guilty on charges related to a shooting along Interstate 81 in Roanoke County in Sept. 2022, according to Virginia State Police. (Credit: Western VA Regional Jail)

A Roanoke County jury found a Martinsburg, West Virginia man guilty on charges related to a shooting along Interstate 81 in Roanoke County in Sept. 2022, according to Virginia State Police.

As we’ve previously reported, the shooting took place on Sept. 11 2022 on Interstate 81, around 137 mile-marker. At around 6:35 p.m., Jones was driving a green Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he pulled up alongside a Chevrolet pickup truck and fired several rounds at the truck.

The driver of the truck, a man from Virginia, was shot and transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Tyler J. Jones, 29, was found guilty on Thursday of the following:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Attempted malicious wounding

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Jones was arrested and charged on Jan. 1, 2023.