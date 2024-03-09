Escaped inmate of New River Valley Regional Jail captured by Pulaski County authorities

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – An inmate at New River Valley Regional Jail was captured Saturday afternoon after he escaped from the jail while waiting to be processed.

According to NRVRJ, inmate Robert Radford slipped out of a door that was opened to let vehicles out of a secured area of the facility.

Officers at the jail pursued Radford into a heavily wooded area behind Camrett Logistics where contact was lost. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was notified and a perimeter was set up around the Pulaski County Animal Control.

We’re told at 2:25 p.m., Radford was captured near 701 East Main Street in Dublin.

“The NRVRJ would like to express their gratitude to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin Police Department and Virginia State Police for their quick response and apprehension of the inmate,” the jail said in a press release.