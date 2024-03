Plane crash at Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs.

BATH COUNTY, Va. – A plane crashed at Ingalls Field Airport in the Hot Springs area of Bath County, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials said the Westwind Astra airplane crashed at 3 p.m. Sunday. NTSB has opened an investigation into the crash.

Runways are now closed at the airport.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.