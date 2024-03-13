El Jefe Taqueria in Lynchburg closes its doors

LYNCHBURG, Va. – El Jefe, a taco and tequila bar in Lynchburg is permanently closed.

This comes after an announcement on social media on Tuesday said they would be closing the restaurant, but something new is in the works.

10 News went by the restaurant on Wednesday to try and ask more questions, but the general manager told us they had no comment.

This announcement comes after an El Jefe location in Salem temporarily closed back in January.

El Jefe is owned by Parry Restaurant Group, the same owners of several restaurants throughout Lynchburg, Roanoke and Danville.