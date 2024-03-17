“Home Safe” program will combat homelessness with new affordable rental units

ROANOKE, Va. – People facing homelessness in Roanoke may be able to move into new homes by 2026 thanks to the “Home Safe” program started by the city. The city plans to use about five million dollars to construct new affordable rental units for people who are homeless. They will include duplexes or single-family homes. Eight people have already transitioned into new homes in January through the program.

The goal of Home Safe is to make sure there’s enough housing units available for people who qualify for housing vouchers, according to Katie Kennedy, the Housing and Urban Development Community Resources administrator.

Recommended Videos

“What we’ve noticed is that some of our families who are experiencing homelessness are actually able to have a voucher or subsidy, but because they are required to find a unit that is affordable and that’s defined using HUD’s fair market rents and there is not enough of those in the city. They are actually having to return their vouchers,” Kennedy said.

Last year 116 people qualified for housing vouchers. Approximately 60 percent of them were able to find housing and use their vouchers. The city has received six million dollars through the American Rescue Plan to address homelessness. It will use the remaining funds to help the city’s central intake with move-in costs for unhoused people. This includes security deposits, legal aid to prevent eviction and utility costs.