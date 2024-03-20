NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg brings excitement for all

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After talking to many students on campus, it was clear the excitement for this week’s games is contagious.

It’s been a full week of basketball in Blacksburg and it’s only just beginning.

I went around campus talking to students and they told me they couldn’t wait for this week’s games.

“I’m very excited,” said Will Murphy, a freshman at Virginia Tech. “Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball has been going crazy lately. Honestly, I think we are the best team in the nation.”

They tell me the fact March Madness is here on their campus is a great opportunity for students.

“I don’t think there’s any other way I could go to a March Madness game,” said Thomas Ator, a Virginia Tech student.

For some, they just have faith in their team.

“I love watching Georgia Amoore,” said Heather Pearson, a senior at the school. “It’s like every single time she has the ball in her hand I just know things are going to go good.”

It’s not just great for the students too. I talked to the general manager of Macado’s, a longtime staple in the town, and he said weeks like this are why they love being in a college town

“We’re talking standing room only, basically,” said Andrew Price. “By standing room only, every booth, every seat in the house is full, everybody is staring at the TVs.”

He said while it can get a bit crazy, gamedays are still the best.

“It’s crazy you could go zero to 60 miles an hour in five minutes,” Price said. “Like us sitting here right now, we can have 25 fans walk in the door. It’s just like you have to keep a cool head man and keep everybody smiling, cause it can be tough.”

This week is just now picking up. All day people getting into town and could feel the excitement. The women’s basketball team plays Marshall on Friday.