Women’s History Month: How women can be proactive about their health

ROANOKE, Va. – The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month, a time to reflect on the contributions made by women.

While the month is all about women, 10 News is taking a look at women’s health and ways women can be proactive.

Mammograms are one way. Doctors recommend getting a mammogram once a year beginning at age 40.

Another screening women should receive regularly is a pap smear.

“We start pap smears at age 21 and we do them every three years until age 65,” said Physician Assistant at LewisGale Medical Center, Audrey Steier.

Women are also at higher risk for certain diseases.

“I think a lot of women forget about you know, their heart disease risk,” said Steier. “Some of the presenting symptoms for heart disease may be different than the classic. So make sure you see your primary care doctor every year and you are following up on your blood work.”

While physical health is a top priority, women also need to prioritize their mental health.

“We need energy to care for all these other people or animals. Eating a balanced meal, taking time to exercise or meditate, taking some fresh air, doing something you enjoy,” said Steier.