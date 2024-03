(Nick Ingram, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

According to Roanoke Valley Comicon staff, The Tanglewood Mall has an outage.

10 News learned from AEP there is powerline down power is expected to be restored around 12:30.

Roanoke Valley Comicon officials hope to open around 1 p.m. More information will be posted later.

If you would like to attend, $5 admission,10 and under FREE with paid admission at the door, please bring exact change.