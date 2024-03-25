Excitement over lottery grows with two major jackpot drawings this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Two lottery drawings are happening this week with big jackpots.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing has a $800 million jackpot.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.1 billion.

While the odds of winning the jackpot prices are slim, Virginia Lottery officials tell 10 News, it is still possible to win smaller prizes, which has recently happened in our region.

“There was a $3 million Mega Millions ticket win by a person who bought their ticket online using the Virginia Lottery app, that person was in Vinton. And then a week ago there was a $1 million dollar win in the Blacksburg area,” said Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty.

The Virginia Lottery supports K-12 education, so even if you don’t win, you are still supporting a good cause.