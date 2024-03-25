New businesses coming to Valley View Mall and surrounding area

ROANOKE, Va. – New development in and around Roanoke’s Valley View Mall is bringing in more revenue and job opportunities, as well as new flavors.

Three new restaurants have moved into the Valley View area.

“We are so excited to welcome both Bubba’s 33 and KPOT to the Valley View Mall property. We are always looking to bring in dynamic new uses and new food options for our customers,” said Valley View Mall spokesperson, Stacey Keating.

KPOT, an Asian barbeque and hot pot restaurant located in the former Panera location is set to open next month.

Bubba’s 33, a newly built pizza, burger, and beer joint will be opening in May.

“The Valley View Mall area is a key retail corridor for us. So when you see that kind of investment it is very encouraging,” said Roanoke’s Director of Economic Development, Marc Nelson.

Down the road from the mall — Mariso’s Nayarit, a Tex-Mex and seafood restaurant is now open in the former Applebee’s.

“We have special burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, and also we have seafood, red snapper, fresh oysters, octopus,” said Manager Fernando Flores.

Not only are these businesses bringing new jobs, they are also serving as a catalyst for more development around the area.

“The growth you see over there at the mall, and around the mall spread up to that corridor as well and hopefully what we will see is that it will spread west up Hershberger and then down to Evans Spring when that moves forward,” said Nelson.