Friend remembers Danville domestic violence homicide victim

DANVILLE, Va. – “It never should have got to this. Never. Never ever,” Krystle Stephens’ friend Alyssa Logan said.

When Alyssa Logan received news that her friend of over ten years, Krystle Stephens was killed, disbelief turned to grief.

”You always see stuff like that on TV or movies, but when it hits at your door, it’s a different kind of feeling. Especially because I had just talked to her,” Logan said.

Stephens died of a blunt force trauma to the head Tuesday night — a short time later, police arrested Apollo Adams, her partner who she lived with, and the father of her two daughters.

Logan tells 10 News no one could have seen it coming.

“Krystle was a very private person, so she didn’t want anyone to worry. Signs could have been there, and I’m pretty sure they were. As her friends of course we’re worried,” Logan said.

Matt Bell with the Danville Police Department said a quick arrest doesn’t take back Stephens’ death, but is the first step to healing.

“It’s part of the process for bringing closure, and eventually going to trial,” Bells said.

Stephens was a CNA — something Logan says made her happy.

“Any time there was something at work, she wanted to be a part of it,” Logan said.

Danville Police held a H.E.A.R.T. walk in Stephens’ neighborhood Wednesday to connect neighbors, family, and friends during a difficult time.

Bell said they also want to bring attention to Project B.R.A.V.E., a program dedicated to helping people escape domestic violence.

“Call us. Reach out, find an officer. Do what you have to do to get in touch with the Danville Police Department. We want to help you. We want to hear your story and know what we can do to help,” Bell said.

For Logan, she wants her friend’s death to be a reminder for people that there is a way out of violence.

“If you can’t do it on your own, you need to reach out to someone that can help you. Because there’s no reason anyone should have to explain to two children why they’re not going to see their mother anymore,” she said.