Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on US-220 in Franklin County

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash on US-220 northbound near the intersection of Route 619 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

As of 4:23 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

