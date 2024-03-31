Wildfire burning on Blue Ridge Parkway near Peaks of Otter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County, according to the National Park Service.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a wildfire near the Peaks of Otter area. The fire is currently estimated to be 14 acres in size and is 50 percent contained.

The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company posted pictures of the fire on Facebook.

Crews have secured a line around the fire and will continue working throughout Sunday.

No structures or properties are threatened. Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be a downed power line. About 30 personnel are assigned to manage the fire, including the National Park Service, United States Forest Service, and Bedford Fire Department.

The National Park Service has closed the following trails in the area while firefighters work to put out the wildfire:

· Elk Run trail,

· Harkening Hill trail, and

· Johnson Farm Loop Road trail.

Sharp Top trail, Abbott Lake trail, and Flat Top trail are still open. Other services in the area, including the lodge, campground, and visitor center, have not yet opened for the 2024 season.