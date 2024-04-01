Trial date set for man shot by Lynchburg police while stabbing woman to death

Tony Brown, charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing a woman on Nov. 10 in Lynchburg. (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A trial date has been set for Tony Brown, the man who was shot by Lynchburg Police while he was stabbing a woman to death in Nov. 2023.

Brown’s trial date is set for June 17, 2024, at 9 a.m. in Lynchburg Circuit Court, according to court records.

A true bill returned Monday for the following charges against Brown:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony

Two counts of violating a protective order

As we previously reported, on Nov. 10 at 6:53 a.m., LPD responded to the 5100 block of Boonsboro Road for a domestic incident, according to Virginia State Police.

When officers got to the scene, VSP said they found 43-year-old Tony Brown, who was stabbing 42-year-old Nicole Rosser.

The officers commanded Brown to drop the knife, but he continued to attack Rosser, police said.

One of the officers fired their department-issued gun and shot the man, authorities said. State police said officers began to treat Brown and Rosser at the scene. Both were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated.

Rosser succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police said there was another woman and a 16-year-old boy at the scene and sustained minor injuries. The pair were both treated and released. It was not clear if they were directly involved in the incident.

The officer who fired the weapon at the scene was placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty assignment until the investigation was completed, according to LPD. In Dec. 2023, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said the officer’s use of force was justified.