Roanoke Fire Captain awarded Firefighter of the Year award

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Fire-EMS Captain is being recognized as Firefighter of the Year, an award presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Virginia.

Captain Peter Matthiessen received the honor for his commitment to organizing Roanoke’s annual September 11th Memorial Stair Climb.

Over the past three years, Matthiessen has helped raise more than $68,000 to support families of fallen firefighters.