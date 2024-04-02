Virginia State Police investigating Charlotte County fatal crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 60-year-old man dead in Charlotte County Tuesday.

Police said the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. on Route 360.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

According to authorities, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara was heading eastbound on Route 360 near Bacon School Road when it went off the road to the left, overcorrected, and then went off the road to the right. The Grand Vitara then overturned and struck a tree.

VSP said the driver of the vehicle, 60-year-old Theodore Johnson, died at the scene, and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.