LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - April 3, 2024

Thousands are without power across Virginia as severe weather continues to pass through our region.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Wednesday, April 3 at about 7:59 a.m., according to Appalachian Power.
- Amherst County: 58
- Floyd County: 13
- Franklin County: 797
- Grayson County: 537
- Henry County: 1,146
- Montgomery County: 11
- Pittsylvania County: 149
- Roanoke County: 18
- Roanoke: 28
- Wythe County: 615
We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.