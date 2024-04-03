57º
LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - April 3, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Power Outages, Severe Weather
Thousands are without power across Virginia as severe weather continues to pass through our region. Areas shaded in red are seeing more than 2,000 customers without power, areas shade in orange are seeing 500 to 1,999 outages and those in green are seeing 100 to 499 outages. (AEP)

Thousands are without power across Virginia as severe weather continues to pass through our region.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Wednesday, April 3 at about 7:59 a.m., according to Appalachian Power.

  • Amherst County: 58
  • Floyd County: 13
  • Franklin County: 797
  • Grayson County: 537
  • Henry County: 1,146
  • Montgomery County: 11
  • Pittsylvania County: 149
  • Roanoke County: 18
  • Roanoke: 28
  • Wythe County: 615

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

