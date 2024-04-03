Megan Duffy named Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. – There will soon be a new face leading the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team.

On Wednesday morning, Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that Megan Duffy has been selected to serve as the eighth head women’s basketball coach.

Babcock says Duffy comes to Hokie Nation with much experience under her belt and years of proven success on the basketball court, noting that she is the perfect fit for the role.

“I am thrilled to welcome Coach Duffy and her husband Kevin to Virginia Tech,” Babcock said. “An accomplished player and coach, Megan has a relentless work ethic and a demonstrated ability to develop talent and build successful programs. She is a proven winner and committed to continuing our women’s basketball program’s momentum. I am confident Hokie Nation will embrace and support Megan as we enter the next chapter of Virginia Tech women’s basketball.”

According to the university, in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024, Duffy led Marquette University in Milwaukee to the NCAA tournament. Ultimately, during her five years in Milwaukee, she accumulated a 110-46 record that included a 64-30 mark in BIG EAST play.

In all, Duffy has held a coaching career for seven season, including five at Marquette and two at Miami (Ohio), featuring six seasons of 20 or more wins and leading to a career record of 154-66 (.700).

Babcock and Duffy agreed to terms on a six-year contract to lead the Hokies.

This comes after Virginia Tech Legend Kenny Brooks announced that he would be stepping down as Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball head coach.