Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport unveils emergency phone to combat human trafficking

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is doing their part to combat human trafficking.

According to the latest data from the National Humane Trafficking Hotline, there were 179 victims of human trafficking identified in Virginia in 2021.

To do their part, the airport has installed an emergency telephone in all men’s, women’s and family bathrooms.

A bathroom is typically a place where a victim might be away from their abuser, giving them a chance to call for help.

“It’s really a part of an initiative to help combat human trafficking, obviously airports can be an avenue for that so we want to make sure we are doing our part,” said Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director, Mike Stewart.

The telephone automatically dials airport police, and shows them where the call is coming from so they can respond quickly.

“As soon as they get that phone ring, they can see exactly what bathroom it came from, respond to the location and handle it as an emergency call for service. We kind of go into it not knowing what’s going on, but we will handle it whatever it is when we get there,” said Chief Ben Cook with airport police.

There are signs explaining the emergency phone system in each bathroom stall printed in four different languages, English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Airport officials said they are already looking into adding more emergency phones throughout the airport.