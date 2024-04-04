How you can help NASA during the eclipse

The eclipse is only a few days away and NASA needs your help.

That’s right, they’re calling on what they refer to as “citizen scientists” for help tracking observations.

Since the next total eclipse isn’t expected for another twenty years, they are trying to get as much data collected as they can.

We spoke with NASA’s Globe Program, which is working to collect air quality and temperature to study how the eclipse affects the Earth’s atmosphere.

“It’s crossing over so much of the United States, so the contiguous 48, everyone gets a partial eclipse, so there’s a lot more opportunity, it’s covering a lot more land, and then people can participate in the joy of the eclipse,” NASA Langley Physical Scientist Jessica Taylor said.

To share your observations with NASA and the Globe Program, all you need to do is download the ‘Globe Observer’ app.