Elderly residents displaced after Appomattox County house fire

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – Two elderly residents were displaced after a fire at their home in Appomattox County Friday morning.
According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at around 5:30 a.m.
The Appomattox Community & Disaster Relief Organization said the fire on Piney Mountain Road resulted in total structure loss. The residents were evaluated at the scene and fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The ACDR is responding with monetary support and is asking the community to help support the residents who lost their home.
If you’d like to donate to the fund, you can do so here.