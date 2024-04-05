50º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Elderly residents displaced after Appomattox County house fire

Appomattox Co. officials said the home was a total structure loss

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Appomattox County, Fire
(Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department) (WSLS)

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – Two elderly residents were displaced after a fire at their home in Appomattox County Friday morning.

Recommended Videos

According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at around 5:30 a.m.

The Appomattox Community & Disaster Relief Organization said the fire on Piney Mountain Road resulted in total structure loss. The residents were evaluated at the scene and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The ACDR is responding with monetary support and is asking the community to help support the residents who lost their home.

If you’d like to donate to the fund, you can do so here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email