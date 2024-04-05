Roanoke County Schools looking for fundraising partner for new CTE center

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is eager to get construction started on the new CTE center, but they are also looking for help once the center is complete.

On Thursday, the school division met with the school board to discuss efforts to make a fundraising capital campaign.

The goal is to get local, regional, and national businesses to donate money, equipment, and maybe even their time to help make the CTE center the dream they want.

School leaders told the school board they are even considering looking into partnering with an agency that can help with fundraising efforts.

”One of the things that is very challenging for us as we venture into this is understanding what the capacity is in the region. Not just in the region but nationally by those organizations that would be wanting to partner with us and come alongside,” Jason Suhr, Roanoke County’s CTE director said.

The school board asked the division to look further into their proposal and wants to know the financial costs of creating this type of partnership.