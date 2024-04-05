UVA Health, wildlife experts warn of possible bird flu ‘pandemic’

VIRGINIA – A bird flu outbreak spreading to cattle herds in the U.S. has now infected two people, according to the CDC. The outbreak is causing concerns of a potential pandemic.

“The reason we’re concerned about this is that we know that there are potential for new strains of influenza to enter the human population from time to time and to cause pandemics, like what happened in 1918 and 2009,” said Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease expert at UVA Health.

He said that bird flu spreads through respiratory droplets or animal droppings.

“It can acquire mutations that allow it to spread more easily from one population to another,” said Dr. Jackson.

He warned that bird flu could spread through the food we eat, like beef, chicken, milk or eggs if they come from infected animals. However, he said the risk is low.

“Poultry producers are very alert to the potential for this virus getting into their flocks. so they are being very aggressive about monitoring their birds,” said Jackson. “If birds are sick, they’re getting rid of them and often, getting rid of the entire flock to limit potential spread.”

Dr. John Tracey is the state wildlife veterinarian for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. He said they’re tracking outbreaks along Virginia’s eastern coast and need the public’s help.

“We encourage people, if they come across dead birds on the landscape, you know, to let us know so that we can determine if you know new areas or new species become involved in this outbreak that we have,” said Tracey.

For most people, experts say your risk of catching avian flu is low. But certain populations are at a higher risk, including poultry farmers, hunters, and families with backyard chicken flocks.

“If you are dealing with sick or dead chickens, you want to make sure that you’re using appropriate personal protective equipment,” said Jackson. “I would use gloves. I would use an N-95 mask. I would use goggles. I would make sure that I’m not, kind of, tracking things on my shoes or clothes from one spot to another.”

Dr. Tracey said that pet owners also need to be careful of what their cats or dogs get into.

“A number of wild mammalian species have been shown to be susceptible [to bird flu]. And it’s primarily through scavenging of dead birds and avian carcasses,” said Tracey. “It is prudent to keep dogs and pets away from dead birds that might be on the landscape.”

The public can help monitor this wildlife health issue. If you observe any of the following wild bird occurrences, please notify DWR by calling the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003 or email wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.