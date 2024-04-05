WATCH: Virginia Tech set to formally introduce new head women’s basketball coach

On Friday at about 9 a.m. at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum, Megan Duffy will be formally introduced as the new women’s basketball head coach for Virginia Tech. You can watch the full event live on wsls.com.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – There’s a new Hokie in town, and she will be officially welcomed into Hokie Nation on Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m. at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum, Megan Duffy will be formally introduced as the new women's basketball head coach for Virginia Tech.

The initial announcement about her stepping into the role came Wednesday morning, with Director of Athletics Whit Babcock highlighting her years of experience on the basketball court, which you can read more about here.

You can watch the full formal introduction right here starting promptly at 9 a.m. A live-stream player will be added once the event begins.